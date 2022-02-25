WATCH NOW: Ponca pair leads girls basketball team to state with win over Pender

PONCA, Neb. — For the Ponca High School girls basketball team, this postseason is about unfinished business.

On Friday night in Ponca, the Indians punched their ticket to yet another state tournament with a 57-41 victory over Pender. The win sends the Indians to their fourth straight big dance, and it has them hoping that maybe this year, everything will finally come together.

In both of their past two tournament appearances, Ponca has made it all the way to the title game, only to finish as the state runner-up.

Two years ago, the Indians lost the championship to St. Cecilia, 41-37. Last year, they fell just four points shy of a state title with a 46-42 loss to Crofton in the state title game.

This time around, the Ponca girls are hopeful that this is finally their year.

“The third time is definitely the charm,” Ponca junior Ashlyn Kingsbury said. “We’ve been there the last two years, we know how it is, and a lot of our main players have been there. We’ve had the experience, so I think that will help with the nerves that most players get.”

On Friday, the Indians went up against a Pender squad that was seeking a return trip to the tourney, after missing out in 2021. The Pendragons went ahead early, as a series of buckets from star sophomore Avery Wegner gave Pender a 12-8 lead midway through the first quarter.

But the Indians responded with a run of their own, scoring seven straight points to finish the quarter with a 15-12 lead.

The Indians extended their lead in the second quarter by outscoring Pender, 11-5, with eight of their points coming from six-foot junior Samantha Ehlers. Ponca went into halftime with a 26-17 lead, as Ehlers was just beginning to heat up.

Ehlers scored 10 more in the second half to finish with 22 points on the night, and Kingsbury was close behind with 21 points scored.

The pair, who have been playing together since Ehlers moved to town in the fifth grade, were the driving force behind Ponca’s tournament-berth clinching win.

After the Indians’ posed with their trophy and cut down the nets of their home court, Ehlers and Kingsbury posed for a photo together under the hoop, with big smiles on their faces.

In addition to being a fearsome one-two punch for Ponca, the pair are best friends off the court too. Having played together for so many years, things between them on the court seem almost second nature at this point.

“I can read her mind,” Ehlers said. “I can get the rebound and I can chuck it down court, and I know where she is. It’s just been a great opportunity to play with her all these years.”

According to Kingsbury, the dynamic Ponca pair first met when they faced off in a league tournament in the fourth grade.

Kingsbury says that her team beat Ehlers’ squad that weekend, but the main thing that came out of that weekend has been a tight-knit relationship that makes both them and the Ponca home fans happy.

“That is kind of when we became friends, and then over the years, high school hit, and we are just inseparable,” Kingsbury said. “We are always together, and I think that is what really helps our chemistry on the court. Everyone can tell that we have amazing chemistry. We’ve played together forever now, and being best friends on and off the court is bigger than people think.”

Coming into the game against Pender, Ehlers leads the team with 274 points on the season and 168 total rebounds, while Kingsbury is close behind at 267 points scored, with 120 rebounds.

Ponca coach Bob Hayes said the chemistry of his two star players has led to a lot of big moments and exciting games. Along with most of the remaining Ponca roster, they have plenty of experience playing on Nebraska’s biggest stage, which Hayes knows is going to be valuable heading into this year’s tourney.

“They usually play well in big games,” Hayes said. “They come to play, but the two of them are teammates. There was a time (Ehlers) had it down here, and she had a pretty good look, and then she kicked it out and Addy (McGill) got the three. That’s the kind of girls they are. They’re more about a team than they are their individual stats.”

On the other sideline, Pender had two players finish in double-digit scoring, with Wenger leading the way with 17 points, junior Lillie Timm contributing 10.

Going up against a perennial state tournament team like Ponca, head coach Jason Dolliver stuck to Pender’s strengths, which include lots of defensive pressure and “scrappy” style of play. The Pendragons struggled to get into a flow in the early parts of the game thanks to an Indians’ defense that forced plenty of turnovers, and a Ponca offense that was able to hit shots seemingly at will.

“I’m proud of my girls,” Dolliver said. “They fight until the end, and they never quit. I ask them to do a lot, I push them extremely hard, and they never fail to live up to those expectations, and do everything possibly can do to win a game. I’m just so proud of the girls.”

For Ponca, the long wait for the state tournament has now begun.

The tournament will tip off on March 7, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The state championship will be played on March 12.

It’s the moment that the Ponca girls have been looking forward to ever since their clinched another second place finish a year ago.

That runner-up status eats at them. Hayes can tell.

“That’s been their goal, to get back down there,” Hayes said. “Unfinished business, if that is a good word for it. That’s what they’ve been trying to do. They’ve worked so hard all year in practice, they’ve battled each other, and we’re tickled for them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0