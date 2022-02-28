WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton experiences 'whole different feeling' in first state basketball game since 2011

DES MOINES — Even with tears in their eyes, Maddie Hinkel and Emma Salker wore smiles to the postgame press conference Monday.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team saw its first appearance since 2011 be a short one, as three-seeded Estherville-Lincoln Central beat the Warriors 49-34 in an Iowa Class 3A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

The experience, according to the two seniors, was different than the state volleyball tournament. SB-L has become a regular in the volleyball tournament, but this first appearance in 11 years took on a brand new meaning.

“It’s honestly a whole different feeling,” Hinkel said. “It hasn’t happened in a really long time for our school, and getting down here for state basketball, it was a great experience. I think it was the fact that this team is completely different and we haven’t been here in so long.”

According to Salker, the school buildings were decorated with “good luck” posters and signs, while the younger girls made cards for their high-school role models.

“It’s a great feeling because you see all the little girls make cards and posters, and it’s a great feeling to know they all look up to us,” Salker said. “It’s like, ‘We did that.’ We can go home knowing that those kids do look up to us.

“Volleyball is something like we should make it, and basketball was a different feeling of ‘We can,’” Salker said. “For the last 11 years, we haven’t made it, but this year, we did. It’s just a great feeling of accomplishment.”

Salker also said that walking into Wells Fargo Arena didn’t feel new. When the Warriors walked into the arena for the first time, they felt right at home.

“We came in calm and thought, ‘We got this,’” Salker said. “It felt like we had been here before even though we hadn’t. Nobody thought it was too big. Everyone was confident when they saw the floor, and they were ready to step on the floor. We ended up a little short of our goal.”

The Warriors saw four seniors play their last game on Monday. Those four seniors were Hinkel, Salker, Katelyn Sale and Addie Brown.

After the game in the tunnel, Hardy put his arm around Brown and congratulated her for a great four-year run. He said that he was proud of the hard work and development that she’s made over the whole four years.

Hardy later said he told all four seniors how proud he was of every girl after the game.

“They build a legacy of girls basketball and the kids are now excited of what they’ve done,” Hardy said. “One game doesn’t define a career or season, and the girls are smart enough to know that. We demanded a lot and they sure competed hard.”

Hardy also believed that this group can start paving the way for more girls to play basketball, and maybe even get back to state more than every 11 years.

“There was great senior leadership,” Hardy said. “Those girls have set the standard that other girls at Sergeant Bluff will try to set the standard to. There was no quit in this group.”

The Warriors trailed 13-3 after the first quarter, and the Midgets took control of the game from beginning to end.

The Midgets forced the Warriors to make 20 turnovers, and E-LC scored 24 of its points off those miscues.

Most of those turnovers came in the backcourt.

“I think the big thing that bothered the girls was that it was a physical game,” Hardy said. “When you get down here, it’s going to be a physical game. We made some shots that didn’t go early, and we struggled early, but we didn’t give up, and as long as we didn’t give up, I’m super proud of their effort.”

At the beginning of the game, the Warriors committed their first turnover, but it was by design. The Warriors elected to start Payton Hardy, who suffered a knee injury earlier this season.

She won the tip-off, and Salker took the ball out of bounds. The whole arena clapped as Payton Hardy was being taken out after playing for one possession.

“I’m proud of her to have one more opportunity, especially on the state floor,” Joe Hardy said. “It meant the whole world to her, and it meant the world to her team.”

Salker was the only Warrior to score in double figures, as she scored 12. Hinkel came close with nine.

