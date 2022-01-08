WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball closes out tough week with win over Cherokee

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team challenged itself all week, and on Saturday, it paid off.

The Warriors started the loss with a close defeat to Dakota Valley at home, but on Saturday, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was able to bounce back to beat Cherokee 60-56 at SB-L Elementary.

SB-L was able to go on a 9-0 run during the final minutes of the third quarter, and that run sparked the Warriors to their eighth win of the season.

Emma Salker started off the run for the Warriors with a shot just inside the paint.

Then, Maddie Hinkel scored three straight points, and the Warriors senior scored 16 points. During that run, Hinkel scored five points, including a shot near the basket with 2 seconds left in the third quarter.

“I think it was just that we needed to play hard,” Hinkel said. “After Tuesday night, we’ve had a different mindset. We’ve been working hard these last few days in practice. Our schedule right now has been tough, but after that loss, the practices were upbeat.”

Warriors 6-foot junior Payton Hardy exceeded her season average (17.9 points per game) to the tune of a 26-point game on Saturday.

Payton Hardy made 11 shots, and most of those were in the paint and in transition. She also made four of six free throws before fouling out with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left.

Payton Hardy has grown an inch or two since last season, and she’s been using that size to her advantage.

She leads the team in scoring with 168 points and entered Saturday’s contest with an average of 10.0 rebounds per game.

“She’s been playing really well for us,” Joe Hardy said. “I think confidence is the key for her. She’s been playing with those four seniors. They’ve done nothing but make her more confident. They’re so positive toward her.”

It was a game that involved two ranked teams, both in the Top 8. SB-L was voted as fifth in Class 3A this week by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union while the Braves were eighth.

Perhaps these two teams meet again in a regional playoff game next month.

“It’s a huge win for us, and with us being Class 3A, it was big to get that victory today,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said. “We played as hard as we can and they played as hard as they could. A lot can change over the next few weeks. If we play them again, it’ll be another great matchup.”

Cherokee had a tough week, too.

The Braves went up against Class 4A No. 12 Spencer, and the Tigers handed Cherokee a 66-54 loss.

The losses to those two ranked teams were Nos. 3 and 4 for Cherokee, but going into this season, coach Brandon Slaughter knew this schedule wasn’t going to be easy.

That’s what he wanted when he built this schedule. Their other two losses have come to 3A No. 4 Estherville-Lincoln Central and Class 4A No. 2 Bishop Heelan.

“We lost to four good teams and our athletic director (Josh Landhuis) asked me a year or two ago, ‘Who do you want to play?’ And, I said, ‘I want to play good teams,’” Slaughter said. “We lost to four good teams, and we have kids that have a lot of grit. They play hard, and they’re fun to coach. From Tuesday night to tonight, I think we showed a lot of growth.”

Slaughter hasn’t been afraid to turn to his bench this season. He admitted that it’s been different being able to play 10 to 11 kids per game.

Last year, especially before current Briar Cliff freshman Teagan Slaughter got hurt, Cherokee used no more than eight ladies.

“This year, we’re valuing our bench,” Slaughter said. “I like where we’re going. It’s an adjustment, but I have good assistants who do the subbing for me. I think the younger kids are adjusting, too.”

The bench was valuable, as Cherokee got into foul trouble early.

A good example of Cherokee’s bench is freshman Addy Pigott. She entered Saturday with 54 points, and she scored 10 against SB-L.

Kenna Mongan led the Braves with 12 points on Saturday, and she is the team’s leading scorer all season with 180.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.