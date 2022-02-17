WATCH NOW: Unity Christian survives Sioux Center scare

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Iowa's defending Class 3A state girls basketball champion got quite a scare here Wednesday night.

Unity Christian escaped a regional semifinal with a 45-42 win over Sioux Center in what turned out to be a defensive slugfest.

The unheralded Warriors gave host Unity Christian all it wanted and more, nearly pulling off an upset against the top-ranked team in 3A.

Sioux Center, in fact, had the ball last, but a long heave from beyond half court smacked off the backboard and Unity was on to a regional final.

Unity, winners of 22 straight games since a season-opening loss to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, will play Cherokee Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Sioux City East High School with a state tournament berth on the line.

“You knew it was going to be closer this time,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “They had time to prepare, Doug (Winterfeld) does a great job with those girls. He schemes it and took some stuff away we haven’t seen happen this year and we struggled.

“They did a great job of keying on some players and we struggled to shoot the ball. They knocked down some big 3s and as the game goes on they get more confident and we get more tight. That’s kind of what tournament basketball is about because if you lose you’re done.”

Sioux Center’s harassing man-to-man defense gave the Knights fits the entire game. Unity won despite shooting just 33 percent from the field.

Trailing 27-16 at halftime, Sioux Center’s Tatum Schmalbeck nailed two straight 3-pointers to start the third quarter. She made another after a Gracie Schoonhoven steal and bucket for Unity, pulling the Warriors within 29-25.

Reserve Cassady Dekkers scored six points in the last three minutes of the third quarter, including a basket with 1.6 seconds left to give her team a 35-29 lead.

Sioux Center pulled within a point a minute into the fourth quarter, but two buckets by Jenna Bouma and another by Dekkers stretched the Knights’ lead to 41-34 with 2:20 remaining.

Tara Horstman had a steal and conventional 3-point play and after the teams committed two turnovers each and Unity missed a free throw, a pair of free throws by Reagan Jansen pulled Sioux Center within two points with 28.8 seconds left.

Tyra Schuiteman calmly converted to free throws with 27.5 seconds left, then Sioux Center turned it over again. Bouma made the front end of a one-and-one four seconds later, stretching it to 44-39.

With seven ticks left, Willow Bleeker canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key for Sioux Center. Unity’s Rebecca Dykstra was fouled with 3.2 left, making the first free throw and missing the next.

Sioux Center grabbed the rebound, but all it had time for was a long desperation shot by Austyn Van Zee at the buzzer.

“I’m so proud of this group, we really don’t want to see it end because I think as we went along, we are just getting stronger,” Sioux Center Coach Doug Winterfeld said. “It’s been a tough year for us with sickness. For two-and-a-half weeks we didn’t have everybody. We were trying to get everybody back in rhythm the last three games of the season and we were starting to get that back.”

Unity beat Sioux Center 71-51 here on Jan. 20. Since then, the Warriors (13-10) were 4-3 with losses to state-ranked Central Lyon and West Lyon and a one-point setback to Sheldon.

Schoonhoven scored 12 points to lead Unity, well below her season average of 26 points per game. Dykstra came off the bench to tally 11 points after limping off the floor early on with a foot or ankle injury.

“We got some real key stops defensively down the stretch,” Schuiteman said. “A wise coach once told me, you have to have one of those games where you shoot lights out and one of those games where you just plain get lucky. Tonight we were fortunate, we had that lucky game.”

Sioux Center’s Schmalbeck scored a game-high 19 points.

