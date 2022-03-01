WATCH NOW: West Lyon limits Roland-Story to three second-half points in state quarterfinal

DES MOINES — The West Lyon High School girls basketball team played nearly perfect defense during the second half Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wildcats — the No. 2 seed in Class 3A — outscored the Norse 16-3 throughout the second half, and that allowed the Wildcats to advance with a 38-23 win over Roland-Story.

At the half, the score was 22-20 in favor of the Wildcats, and probably just like Unity Christian on Monday, the Wildcats weren’t playing to its full potential.

“I think the thing we do is combining technique with playing hard,” West Lyon coach Ryan Brasser said. “Some teams will bust their butts all over the court and not know who they’re matched up with, I think we combine our effort with great technique. They can process screens and know where everyone else is on the court. Three points in a half in a state tournament is phenomenal.”

West Lyon’s defense held the Norse without points in the first 3 minutes, 8 seconds, until Reagan Barkema hit a free throw. That was the Norse’s only point of the third quarter, going 0-for-7 in field goals during the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter, West Lyon held Roland-Story to just one made basket, totaling just three second-half points.

It’s the fifth time this season that the Wildcats have held a team to under 25 points, as they also did it to MOC-Floyd Valley and Okoboji on back-to-back nights to start the month of February, then stymied George-Little Rock (Jan. 7) and Rock Valley (Dec. 3).

West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points, needing eight made shots to do it. She was also 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

“She waited and sensed whether there was a double-team coming,” Brasser said. “She did what she does well and made them pay for it. She’s a great player, and if she gets double-teamed, she doesn’t care who scores.”

West Lyon will find out its semifinal opponent early Tuesday morning, as it’ll await the winner between Ballard and Center Point-Urbana.

