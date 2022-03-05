'We know what’s coming:' Ponca girls set to face Crofton in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb.-- The Ponca High School girls basketball team is ready for its shot at revenge.

On Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, the Indians will get a chance to take down one of their most heated postseason rivals when they take on defending state champion Crofton in the first round of the NSAA state tournament.

The game is a re-match of last season’s Class C2 state championship, which the Warriors won by a 46-42 score.

Both teams have continued their winning ways since that game, with Crofton putting up a 22-4 record headed into the state tournament, while Ponca is 24-1 and in the midst of a 15-game winning streak.

The Indians clinched their state spot with a 57-41 victory over Pender back on Feb. 25, marking the fourth consecutive year they have made the trip to Nebraska’s big dance.

In each of the past two years, Ponca has lost in the title game to finish as the state runner-up.

The Indians lost the 2020 state title game to St. Cecilia, 41-37, and then made it back to back second place finishes last season with their loss to Ponca.

While Ponca has fallen achingly short of the title in the past two years, that experience on the big stage should come in handy this time around. The third time's the charm, after all.

“It helps so much to have a taste of it,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “The last two years, we’ve had some seniors that are on the team that have been there, and that just helps so much. I can’t put it into words how much experience helps.”

Ponca’s only loss of the season came against Crofton back on Jan. 4, as the Warriors beat the Indians on the road, 41-37. The two teams played again on Feb. 17, a game that Ponca won, 52-41.

“To prepare for them, it’s a lot of defensive drills,” Ponca junior Ashlyn Kingsbury said. “They play defense like we do. We know what’s coming, and we know what’s going to happen. But we finally put the doubt in their head that we can beat them.”

Kingsbury scored 13 points in that game, while junior teammate Sam Ehlers finished with a team-high 21 points against the Crofton defense. Kingsbury and Ehlers, who are best friends off the court, are a potent one-two punch for the Indians, with 288 and a team-best 296 points on the season, respectively.

For both of Ponca’s top two scorers, the near-misses of the past two years provide some powerful motivation headed into yet another postseason push.

This time, second place just isn’t good enough.

“Every year we’ve been losing, and it’s really good motivation,” Ehlers said. “We just keep getting better and better every day and every year, so hopefully we can take the gold this year.”

Crofton and Ponca will tip off on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. in the Class C2 state quarterfinals at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0