 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Central girls basketball sends Dakota Valley to Class A consolation bracket

  • 0
Dakota Valley vs Vermillion basketball

Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist leaps for a layup as Vermillion's Brooke Jensen defends her during Dakota Valley vs Vermillion High School basketball action, Tuesday, in North Sioux City, S.D., Feb. 8, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team tried to keep up with second-seeded West Central early, but the Panthers lost on Thursday in a 65-52 loss to the Trojans at Frost Arena. 

The Trojans started to pull away in the second quarter, and the closest that the Panthers got was eight points in the fourth quarter. That came from a Grace Bass basket in the paint with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game. 

Dakota Valley trailed 20-18 with 5:37 left in the second quarter, and that came from a Rylee Rosenquist made shot on a fastbreak opportunity with 5:37 left in the first half. 

West Central ended the first half on a 15-5 run, and it led 35-23 at the half. Rylee Haldeman scored 12 of those 15 points, and she made two 3-pointers during that stretch. 

West Central held the Panthers to 36 percent shooting, going 20-for-56. Dakota Valley's defense played well, too, holding West Central to 20-for-51.

The Trojans shot well from 3-point range, going 10-for-25 from deep. The Panthers made just five out of 24 shots from beyond the arc. 

People are also reading…

Bass and Rosenquist each scored 16 points for the Panthers. Both girls made six shots. 

Rosenquist also had 12 rebounds and seven assists. 

Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian will play in the consolation bracket at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.

Central Lyon set for Class 2A championship game

Central Lyon set for Class 2A championship game

The Central Lyon High School girls basketball coach hopes she can pass off that wisdom and experience for the Class 2A championship game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena against Dike-New Hartford after beating Denver on Friday by a score of 53-35.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News