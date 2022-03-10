West Central girls basketball sends Dakota Valley to Class A consolation bracket

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team tried to keep up with second-seeded West Central early, but the Panthers lost on Thursday in a 65-52 loss to the Trojans at Frost Arena.

The Trojans started to pull away in the second quarter, and the closest that the Panthers got was eight points in the fourth quarter. That came from a Grace Bass basket in the paint with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game.

Dakota Valley trailed 20-18 with 5:37 left in the second quarter, and that came from a Rylee Rosenquist made shot on a fastbreak opportunity with 5:37 left in the first half.

West Central ended the first half on a 15-5 run, and it led 35-23 at the half. Rylee Haldeman scored 12 of those 15 points, and she made two 3-pointers during that stretch.

West Central held the Panthers to 36 percent shooting, going 20-for-56. Dakota Valley's defense played well, too, holding West Central to 20-for-51.

The Trojans shot well from 3-point range, going 10-for-25 from deep. The Panthers made just five out of 24 shots from beyond the arc.

Bass and Rosenquist each scored 16 points for the Panthers. Both girls made six shots.

Rosenquist also had 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian will play in the consolation bracket at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

