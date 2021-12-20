West Des Moines Dowling Catholic collects victory over Sioux City S.C. East 43-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic put just enough pressure on Sioux City S.C. East to earn a 43-32 victory on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 13 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Sioux City S.C. North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Maroons' edge showed as they carried a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Maroons' offense moved to a 27-18 lead over the Black Raiders at the intermission.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic made the first move by forging an 18-10 margin over Sioux City S.C. East after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.