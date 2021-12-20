West Des Moines Dowling Catholic collects victory over Sioux City S.C. East 43-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic put just enough pressure on Sioux City S.C. East to earn a 43-32 victory on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Maroons' edge showed as they carried a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons' offense moved to a 27-18 lead over the Black Raiders at the intermission.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic made the first move by forging an 18-10 margin over Sioux City S.C. East after the first quarter.

