West Lyon matures into No. 2 seed going into Class 3A IGHSAU basketball tournament

West Lyon High School girls basketball coach Ryan Brasser had a little bit more fun with his playbook this season.

The Wildcats return to the state tournament this week as the No. 2 seed and with just one loss under their belt.

Their first game of the week comes at 8:30 p.m. Monday, as West Lyon faces seventh-seeded Roland-Story.

A key reason for that is their balance offensively.

Sure, Brooklyn Meyer is the leading scorer just like she was last season, but the supporting cast has scored more than last season, which makes life easier for everybody.

“I would say we shoot the ball better this year as a team average.” Brasser said. “I'm not sure what it was last year, but in the upper 20s. So I don't think we quite attacked the hoop as strongly as we did last year, but I do feel like we shoot it better.”

This season, the Wildcats are shooting the ball at a 45-percent clip, and among the girls who have played 14 or more games, five of them are 40 percent or better.

And, Brooklyn Meyer — a West Lyon senior and a South Dakota State recruit — is second on that list.

Wildcats senior Zayvr Metzger has the hottest hand among Wildcats shooters, as she is 73-for-122, good for nearly 60 percent. All 122 shots have come inside the paint for the 6-foot-1 senior.

Wildcats juniors Emily TerWee and Randi Childress have shot the ball well, too. Going into the state tournament, TerWee is shooting the ball at 48 percent, while Childress is just under the 45-percent threshold.

Childress has had a 39-percent season from 3-point land, while TerWee has shot most of her shots inside the arc.

Mallory Gramstad’s shooting percentage is at 39.9 percent, making 55 of 138 shots. She’s also a 35-percent shooter from 3-point range.

“It helps take some pressure off of the block with Brooklyn and makes us a little bit more diversified scoring,” Brasser said. “It's fun to see the girls’ hard work from last year to this year pay off during the off season and putting in the work can see that pay off for them from the perimeter is fun to see.”

That hard work has allowed Brasser to open up the playbook. The West Lyon coach said that he has installed more plays for more players, which allows for actions for the aforementioned players. They can interchange personnel since the Wildcats have the balanced scoring.

Meyer, of course, is at the top of the scoring list.

The Wildcats senior leads the team with 390 points, and she has led the Wildcats in scoring all four years.

Her highest point total came last year, tallying 416 as a junior. Meyer could get there at the end of the week, if the Wildcats get back to the Class 3A championship.

As a sophomore, Meyer scored 331 as a sophomore and 311 as a freshman.

From year to year, Brasser isn’t sure if Meyer could get any better, especially going into this season, but this season is no exception.

Brasser said Meyer has gotten better as a passer throughout this season.

“I would say the biggest improvement I've seen from her is sharing the basketball, decision-making, knowing when to be aggressive and go score and when to look for a teammate and when to kick out,” Brasser said. “And she continues to be a great defender for us, rarely in follow trouble just because she knows how to defend. And she's so smart with that. So yeah, she obviously started as a great player and she's continued to put time in and improve.”

Meyer has the team lead in assists with 82, which is 31 more than Childress, who has the second-most assists.

Meyer has played a lot of basketball, and since she garners the most attention, she has seen different defenses, such as a box-and-one and a triangle-and-two.

When Meyer is playing in-season at West Lyon, it also gives her teammates a chance to see those teammates and learn how to beat those defenses.

“I think what that does is it's given us a confidence about our preparation and just knowing that, most likely whatever a team could throw at us, it doesn't necessarily mean we saw that the game before, or the week before,” Brasser said. “It's something our girls can go back in their head a little bit and think back, ‘Hey guys, we saw this, early December, let's go back and run this set and get organized this way.’”

Reagan Barkema has the most points for Roland-Story with 381 points. She has made nearly half of her shots this season, nearly taking 300 attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.