West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer develops new senses, especially as a passer

DES MOINES — Brooklyn Meyer’s performance on Monday night epitomizes her role on the West Lyon High School girls basketball team.

Her role has evolved over the years — on both sides of the court — and Meyer has learned that developing her game helps the team get better each and every year.

Meyer, a Wildcats senior, showed all three of those tools during a 38-23 win on Monday in a Class 3A quarterfinal win over Roland-Story.

West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points, needing eight made shots to do it. She was also 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

“She waited and sensed whether there was a double-team coming,” West Lyon coach Ryan Brasser said. “She did what she does well and made them pay for it. She’s a great player, and if she gets double-teamed, she doesn’t care who scores. She’s a pretty versatile player.”

On offense, Meyer has learned to read defenses better.

When teams double-team her and even triple-team her like some did last year at the state tournament, Meyer surveys the court to see which of her teammates are open, and she passes the ball when they’re open.

“It’s really forced me to make quick decisions,” Meyer said. “The biggest thing is, if you hold the ball, you have to be strong with it, and I’ve had it taken away from me a lot of times in my career.

“Zavyr (Metzger) and Emily (TerWee) are just great at cutting to the basket,” Meyer added. “We have shooters who are good at spotting up. It’s good to have good players around.”

On the season, Meyer has 78 assists, including one she got on Monday.

Meyer had 52 assists as a junior last season, 45 as a sophomore, and 38 her freshman year.

Meyer, who is headed for South Dakota State to play basketball in the fall, said she forced herself to become a better passer for her teammates.

“We’re prepared for anything,” Meyer said. “I know my teammates are going to be there when I need to kick out and when we need a bucket. I know we’ll find each other. We’ll get everything involved.”

Brasser has been impressed with Meyer’s decision-making this season, too.

“So I would say the biggest improvement I've seen from her is sharing the basketball, decision-making, knowing when to be aggressive and score and when to look for a teammate and when to kick out,” Brasser said.

“She continues to be a great defender for us, rarely in follow trouble just because she knows how to defend,” Brasser added. “And she's so smart with that. So yeah, she obviously started as a great player and she's continued to put time in and improve.”

As for the game itself…

The Wildcats — the No. 2 seed in Class 3A — outscored the Norse 16-3 throughout the second half, and that allowed the Wildcats to advance with a 38-23 win over Roland-Story.

At the half, the score was 22-20 in favor of the Wildcats, and probably just like Unity Christian on Monday, the Wildcats weren’t playing to its full potential.

“I think the thing we do is combining technique with playing hard,” West Lyon coach Ryan Brasser said. “Some teams will bust their butts all over the court and not know who they’re matched up with, I think we combine our effort with great technique. They can process screens and know where everyone else is on the court. Three points in a half in a state tournament is phenomenal.”

West Lyon’s defense held the Norse without points in the first 3 minutes, 8 seconds, until Reagan Barkema hit a free throw. That was the Norse’s only point of the third quarter, going 0-for-7 in field goals during the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter, West Lyon held Roland-Story to just one made basket, totaling just three second-half points.

It’s the fifth time this season that the Wildcats have held a team to under 25 points, as they also did it to MOC-Floyd Valley and Okoboji on back-to-back nights to start the month of February, then stymied George-Little Rock (Jan. 7) and Rock Valley (Dec. 3).

Before the state tournament started, Brasser thought the Wildcats had good defensive chemistry.

They ramped that intensity and camaraderie against the Norse.

“Ithink we have really good defensive chemistry and how we progressed,” Brasser said. “I think that similar to the offensive side, we've been able to be a little bit more complicated with what we do. We really put a high value on different closeouts based on how the opponents are shooting the ball, different things with how we cover screens.”

West Lyon had to wait until Tuesday morning to find out its opponents. Ballard, the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, beat Center Point-Urbana 43-29 in the first game of the day.

Seven different scorers posted points for Ballard, led by Paige Noe with 11 points.

