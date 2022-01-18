 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning recipe: Marcus MMCRU broils Akron-Westfield 48-35

  • 0

Marcus MMCRU dumped Akron-Westfield 48-35 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 18.

Marcus MMCRU broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-24 lead over Akron-Westfield.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

In recent action on January 13, Akron-Westfield faced off against Alcester-Hudson and Marcus MMCRU took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 3 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News