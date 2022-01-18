Winning recipe: Marcus MMCRU broils Akron-Westfield 48-35

Marcus MMCRU dumped Akron-Westfield 48-35 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 18.
Marcus MMCRU broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-24 lead over Akron-Westfield.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
In recent action on January 13, Akron-Westfield faced off against Alcester-Hudson and Marcus MMCRU took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 3 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.
