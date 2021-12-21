Winning recipe: Remsen St. Mary's broils Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 65-53

Playing with a winning hand, Remsen St. Mary's trumped Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 65-53 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 14, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hawarden West Sioux and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Harris-Lake Park on December 14 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
