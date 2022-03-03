Winning recipe: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broils Glenwood 68-51

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic tipped and eventually toppled Glenwood 68-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on February 23 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Spencer in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.