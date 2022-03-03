 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning recipe: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broils Glenwood 68-51

  • 0

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic tipped and eventually toppled Glenwood 68-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 23 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Spencer in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn Meyer's passing helps lift West Lyon girls basketball

Brooklyn Meyer's passing helps lift West Lyon girls basketball

Brooklyn Meyer’s performance on Monday night epitomizes her role on the West Lyon High School girls basketball team. Her role has evolved over the years — on both sides of the court — and Meyer has learned that developing her game helps the team get better each and every year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pattern change underway in Southwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News