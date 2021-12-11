Winning recipe: Sioux City S.C. East broils South Sioux City 47-31

Sioux City S.C. East tipped and eventually toppled South Sioux City 47-31 in a Nebraska girls basketball matchup on December 11.
The Cardinals took a 15-13 lead over the Black Raiders heading to the half locker room.
Recently on December 7 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
