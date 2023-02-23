Woodbine turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 59-42 win over Sloan Westwood for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 23.

Recently on Feb. 17, Sloan Westwood squared off with Neola Tri-Center in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.