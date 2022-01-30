ZACH JAMES COLUMN: West girls basketball shows grit in upset win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — Friday night was a good reminder that sometimes stats on a piece of paper are just that.

Any team can beat its opponent at any given time. That’s what we saw at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The West High School girls basketball team upset Class 4A top-ranked Bishop Heelan 45-41, and it rode out some choppy waves in the final minute. For example, the Crusaders had three chances to take a shot in the final minute.

However, freshman Vera Grom made the most important rebound of the night in that same defensive stand with less than 30 seconds left, and she hit two free throws that put the Wolverines up by four.

When the final horn sounded, the Wolverines celebrated with jubilation.

That win was the first for the Wolverines over the Crusaders since January 2016 when West went undefeated in MRAC play.

West coach Betsy Boetger remembered that win over the Crusaders six years ago. Friday night’s win will be one that she, her coaching staff, her players and the Westside community will remember for a long time, too.

“I’m extremely proud of all of them,” Boetger said. “Tonight is for them. Tonight is their celebration. It was a great feeling. Our kids were the underdogs. They fought. Our kids are resilient. They fight hard and they put in the time. I’m very happy for them.

“Heelan always a great team, kudos to them … it makes it better beating a team that is super tough,” Boetger said.

The win was just the third of the season for the Wolverines. Other than the Crusaders, the Wolverines’ other two wins are against a struggling Council Bluffs Jefferson team.

Of course, the win Friday is the Wolverines’ signature one for the season. This may be the biggest win, however, in Boetger’s tenure as Wolverines’ coach.

“These girls have just put in a lot of time and effort,” Boetger said. “It never seems to fall our way, and we’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity through sicknesses and injuries. For once, it finally fell their way.”

The Wolverines didn’t let Heelan’s 1-3-1 zone intimidate them. It also helped that the Wolverines have seen that type of half-court zone several times this season.

Heelan isn’t the only area program to use a 1-3-1 zone anymore. Other teams like East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton use that zone, and West’s experience with seeing those zones helped it identify open spots in the Crusaders.

“We’ve been working on it a lot,” Boetger said. “This is a team effort, right? You’re constantly having to prepare for it. If it’s just one team, you don’t necessarily have to practice it, but having seen it so much, we go through that every day in practice. We continue to rep it.”

The Wolverines were able to have Gabby Wagner back on the floor. This was her second game of the season, as she was rehabbing an ACL injury suffered last calendar year.

Wagner scored a team-high 12 points in Friday’s game.

Even the boys basketball team celebrated the Wolverines’ win. While waiting for its game to start against Heelan, the players came outside their locker room to watch the final seconds unfold.

The Wolverines jumped up and down, clapped and yelled loudly as the girls basketball team was celebrating in front of their bench.

“I loved that,” West boys coach Coco Cofield said. “Seeing everything that’s happened to the girls, I’m glad to see Gabby back on the floor. She’s hard-nosed, she’s tough. The girls are buying in right now.”

