Rock Rapids Central Lyon didn't tinker with Hinton, scoring a 61-33 result in the win column on Feb. 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Rock Rapids Central Lyon stormed in front of Hinton 28-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' shooting charged in front for a 38-11 lead over the Blackhawks at the half.

Hinton showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 49-25.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-8 fourth quarter, too.

