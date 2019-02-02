MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. | Imagine the thrill of shooting at an NBA venue.
Conner Groves enjoyed it thoroughly. Groves made five three-point baskets in a 21-point performance that carried the third-ranked (Class 3A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team to a 93-58 rout over St. Paul Humboldt at the Target Center.
Playing on the court where the Minnesota Timberwolves have a 17-9 record, Groves made three of his game-high five three-point baskets in the first half as Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-3) took a 52-23 lead.
Daniel Wright provided 16 points and 11 rebounds for Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s squad. Austin Freiburg added 12 points.
Sam DeMoss tallied 10 points for the Warriors, who will play at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday night.