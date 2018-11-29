SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Owen Coburn recorded a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Spirit Lake boys basketball team defeated Bishop Heelan 65-53 in the opening game of the season for Heelan here Thursday.
Brent Scott and Creighton Morisch both scored 11 points for Spirit Lake (2-0). Kip Hurd finished with 10 points.
Sam O’Hern led Heelan with 24 points for Heelan (0-1). Thomas Schiltz scored 14 points.
Spirit Lake hosts Western Christian on Tuesday while Heelan plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.