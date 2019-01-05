SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan’s girls basketball coaches came up with a new catchphrase last week in practice. It worked to perfection Saturday.
“Turnover, layup, turnover, layup, our coaches have really been stressing that,” Heelan junior point guard Katelyn Stanley said. “They invented a new word so we have been working really hard on that in practice and it’s showing in the game.”
Heelan, ranked No. 11 in Iowa Class 4A, picked up an impressive 67-51 victory over Omaha Skutt in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center. Skutt was ranked fifth in Nebraska Class B.
Defense was the name of the game for the Crusaders, who forced 26 turnovers and turned many of those into transition baskets, especially early on when they raced to a commanding lead.
“We spent all week working on defense trying to get turnovers and layups and we did get some transition baskets,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “We have to do better at transition and we’ve been working on it. You have to give the kids the credit, they do a good job of getting in passing lanes and flying around on defense.”
Not only was this a statement win for Heelan, now 7-2 on the season, but provides momentum heading into a rough stretch of upcoming game, beginning with a Missouri River Conference matchup against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (7-2) on Friday.
Stanley scored a season-high 19 points, while Nicole Jacobson contributed 15 points and Katie Cooke 10 points. Once the Crusaders got the lead they continued to pressure Skutt and only let the SkyHawks come to within single digits once in the second half.
Heelan set the tone early, forcing eight first-quarter turnovers while bolting to a 17-9 lead. It harassed Skutt into seven more miscues in the second quarter and enjoyed a 29-20 lead, then went up by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
Skutt (8-3) cut it to 49-40 two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Ashlyn Peck nailed three 3-point baskets and the Crusaders made 13 of 16 free throws in the final stanza.
“When they cut it to nine we were talking about what we should do differently but we had to stay with the things that worked early,” Koolstra said. “They had a girl hit three threes but Ashlyn Peck made just as many as she did.
“We talked about goals for each player in practice yesterday and helping each other get those goals. One of Ashlyn Peck’s goals is to shoot the three and we need to find her because she can knock them down.”
Stanley was most effective from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, converting 7 of 8, while Cooke made 4 of 6.
“We’ve been working over Christmas break because we knew this would be a really good win if we could pull it off,” Stanley said. “I’m just really proud of my teammates. We all work really well together. Everyone knows their role and does well with it.”
Skutt’s CeCe Behrens scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, splashing three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Sydney McDermott – the daughter of Creighton University basketball coach Greg McDermott – scored 15 points.
“This is a really big wins for us for when the (postseason) pairings come out and that’s on the back of our minds, but we’re taking it one game at a time,” Koolstra said. “We’re going to get ready for Abraham Lincoln and from the middle to the end of January we are going full steam ahead. We have a lot of tough games, but we just have to take care of business on our end.”