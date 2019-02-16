SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan turned back Webster City 56-46 in an Iowa Class 4A girls regional basketball semifinal Saturday at Heelan, setting up a matchup with Le Mars on Tuesday for a trip to the state tournament.
Ella Skinner scored 18 points, Katelyn Stanley 15 and Amber Aesoph 14 for the Crusaders, who moved to 17-5 with the home victory. No. 6 Heelan, because it was ranked above No. 7 Le Mars in the final rankings of the season, will be at home again for the regional final.
The Crusaders beat Le Mars 53-47 on Dec. 20 at Heelan.
Heelan clung to a 16-13 lead after one quarter and was ahead 24-18 at halftime. An 11-0 third-quarter run helped open up a 37-22 cushion before the end of the third quarter.
Taylor McKinney tallied 12 points for Webster City, four below her season average. Zoey Woodle was also in double figures with 10 points. Webster City finished with an 8-14 overall record.