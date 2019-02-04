BOONE, Iowa | Potentially among the two smallest classes, Northwest Iowa has at least four substates which will be represented at the state boys basketball tournament.
Glancing at Class 1A and Class 2A boys district basketball pairings that have been released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Northwest Iowa schools representing Substate 1 and Substate 8 in both Classes 1A and 2A, have shots at qualification for the event which will be held March 4-8 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Currently, Northwest Iowa has five state-ranked teams in 1A and 2A. Four of those squads have been granted No. 1 seeds in various districts and each of the teams will begin tournament play Feb. 14.
Fifth-ranked George-Little Rock is the top seed in Class 1A District 2. Sioux Central, the No. 9-rated team in Class 1A, is the top seed in District 16. Meanwhile, two state-ranked Class 2A teams, No. 2 Boyden-Hull and No. 4 West Sioux are the top seeds in Districts 1 and 16, respectively.
Then again, anything can happen as the tournament trail progresses.
Substate 1 of Class 1A is where George-Little Rock resides, along with unranked Remsen St. Mary’s, a program that has finished fourth in each of the previous two Class 1A state tournaments. George-Little Rock is bidding for its second straight state appearance.
George-Little Rock will face the winner of the pigtail game on Feb. 11 at Marcus where MMCRU faces Clay Central-Everly. The Valentine’s Day game will be contested at George.
In the lower half of Class 1A District 2, South O’Brien will offer a challenge to the Mustangs, which have battled undefeated Boyden-Hull for the top spot in the Siouxland Conference throughout the season. South O’Brien, the 2016 Class 1A state champion, will host Harris-Lake Park and with two wins, could meet George-Little Rock in the district final on Feb. 21 in Sioux Center.
Remsen St. Mary’s will host the pigtail winner between Woodbury County neighbors Westwood and Whiting on Feb. 14.
Sioux Central has a program that has never reached the state tournament. The Rebels will host the winner of the Feb. 11 game between Storm Lake St. Mary’s and Glidden-Ralston.
On the other side of Class 1A Substate 8, Ar-We-Va, the state’s seventh-ranked squad, resides. Ar-We-Va, which like Sioux Central has never competed in the state tournament, has the top seed in District 15.
Boyden-Hull hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2013, the year it won its second consecutive Class 1A state championship.
A program that has competed in 16 Class 1A state tournaments, Boyden-Hull is competing on the Class 2A level in district tournament play for the first time. The Comets will open District 1 play on Feb. 14, facing the Sibley-Ocheyedan/Okoboji winner in a game that will start at 6:30 at Sioux Center High School.
Sioux Center plays the 8 p.m. game that night, facing the winner of the Unity Christian/West Lyon game. Incidentally, these three schools have combined for 24 state tournament trips, 16 from Sioux Center and seven by Unity Christian.
West Sioux is seeking its first state tournament trip. The Falcons will host the Cherokee/Sheldon winner in an 8 p.m. Valentine’s Day matchup, or following the 6:30 game at Hawarden between No. 10 Western Christian and the Rock Valley/Hinton winner.
On the other half of Class 2A Substate 8, OABCIG has been receiving votes in Class 2A throughout the season. The top seed in District 15, OABCIG will host the winner of the Carroll Kuemper/MVACOU game at 8 p.m.
Class 3A and 4A substate tournament games have yet to be released by the IHSAA.