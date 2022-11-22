IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL: K-P freshman Doeschot pours in 37 pts in season opener

LE MARS, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson freshman Sydney Doeschot exploded for 37 points in her first varsity game Monday night as the Panthers opened the regular season with a 68-47 non-conference victory over Gehlen Catholic.

Doeschot was 16-25 from the field, or 64%, including 4-6 from three-point range, or 66.7%, She also contributed six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

K-P jumped out to a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and expanded its lead to 30-19 at halftime. The Panthers' lead balloned to 53-34 by the end of the third quarter, and the Panthers rested their starters in the final stanza.

Freshman Emma Dye added nine points for K-P and senior MaKenna Bowman chipped in with 7 points. Bowman and Doeschot led the team with 6 rebounds and freshman Addi Foster added 5 boards.

Gehlen-Catholic was led by senior Miyah Whitehead, who finished with 21 points. Rysaiah Sitzmann was the only other Jay player in double-figure scoring with 11 points.

Remsen St. Mary's 47, Sioux Central 40

The Hawks jumped out to an early lead and withstood a late rally from the Rebels to win their regular season opener.

Remsen St. Mary's Sioux Central 14-6 after the first quarter, 29-18 at halftime and 39-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Morgan Christian led Sioux Central with 20 points and also contributed three assists. Kendra Casey had 9 rebounds for the Rebels.

No individual statistics were immediable availabler for Remsen St. Mary's.

Newell-Fonda 82 Algona 25

The Mustangs blasted the Bulldogs in the regular season opener for both squads.

Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 25 to 10 lead in the first quarter, converting multiple Algona turnovers into points.

Eight different Mustang players scored six or more points, led by Mary Walker with 17. Mia Walker was next with 13 points and Isabel Bartek had 10.