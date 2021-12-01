IOWA METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sioux City North girls basketball gets change of pace with Angie Kristensen

SIOUX CITY — Angie Kristensen wanted a change of pace. So, the former NCAA women’s basketball coach decided to take the North High School girls basketball position.

She’s enjoyed the new pace so far.

Kristensen had stops at Dixie State, Northwest Missouri State and the University of San Francisco, and she also was an assistant coach at Briar Cliff.

Kristensen’s longest stint as a head coach was from 2006 to 2013 at Dixie State College in St. George, Utah. She coached Dixie State to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II national tournament berth in 2011, going 24-4 while being ranked as high as 10th that season.

That type of resume gained the respect of the Stars, who are under their third different head coach in as many seasons.

The thing that has impressed Kristensen the most is how much everyone has bought in.

“They’re like sponges,” Kristensen said. “They’re so coachable. For me, it’s nice to coach kids who want to learn and what you’re trying to teach them. We definitely are changing the culture. That may not show up in the win total, but you can see the culture changing.”

The Stars went 1-21 last season, and that only win came in the game before Christmas 2020.

They beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 62-36.

Maddie Craighead led North with 9.7 points per game, and she was a 34 percent shooter on the floor.

Craighead returns as a senior.

This year, the Stars are 0-1, and they played Tuesday at Storm Lake. Last year, the Stars played close with the Tornadoes.

“We’re practicing hard and we’re running similar practices as I did as a college coach,” Kristensen said. “We do things at a high level and a fast pace. It’s nice to see them get rewards in little things. We have to find small victories. I talk to them about how we can’t build a mansion without a base. It might be one, two, three wins, but that’s where it starts.”

East finds balance

For the second year in a row, the Black Raiders bring back everyone from last year’s roster.

The Black Raiders received a preseason ranking of 13th in Class 5A, bouncing off an 18-5 record last year.

East coach Brian Drent is eager to see more balance in this year’s team.

The Black Raiders’ leading scorer last year was Kayla Benson. Benson was one of the better 3-point shooters in the state last season.

Benson was 63-for-162, good for a 39 percent clip from 3-point range. Benson was the only Black Raiders scorer to average in double figures (11.8 ppg).

“She had a great summer, and we think she’s one of the better shooters in the state,” Drent said. “We had a balanced attack. It’s kind of pick your poison.”

That was because East was balanced last season.

Megan Callahan averaged 8.3 ppg, while juniors Kyley Vondrak and Taylor Drent each scored 7.2 ppg.

“I expect our balance to be better,” Drent said. “Kyley has been more aggressive at the rim, Megan has become a better shooter, Taylor has the ability to face up from the basket, and Alex Flattery had a great summer playing for the South Dakota Attack (AAU team).”

West misses two pieces

The Wolverines have started their season, but are without two key underclassmen.

First, the Wolverines are without Gabby Wagner, who recently tore her ACL and will not be able to play this season. Last year, Wagner scored 236 points, good for second on the team.

Wagner’s points were the second most among West scorers, behind Lily Juhnke’s 236 points.

Juhnke led the Wolverines with 14 points last Tuesday against Cherokee at home.

The Wolverines are also going to be without senior Holly Duax.

Duax is forgoing her senior basketball season, as she is spending the winter on her track and field season. The Iowa track and field signee is competing in a winter track league, so she won’t have time to give to the West basketball group.

The Wolverines went 5-16 in 2020-21.

SB-L brings a lot back, too

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors were ranked eighth in the IGHSAU preseason poll in Class 3A in a field that has four Siouxland teams ranked.

The Warriors went 13-9 last season, but they played a difficult schedule.

SB-L posted 60 points last week in its season debut over Lewis Central. Payton Hardy and Emma Salker each scored 17 points in the win.

Salker and Hardy, coincidentally, were the Top 2 scorers for the Warriors last season. Salker averaged 12.9 ppg while Hardy’s sophomore season saw an average of 10.0 ppg.

Both girls shot over 40 percent last season.

Heelan returns to roots

The Crusaders have their old coaching staff back together.

First, head coach Darron Koolstra decided to come back to lead the Crusaders after a year away from basketball.

Koolstra then got assistant coach Jeff Donaldson to come back to help.

So far with the two familiar faces, the Crusaders have won both of their games played this season entering Tuesday’s non-conference game against the Titans.

Crusaders junior Lauren LaFleur said it’s been nice to have Koolstra and “JD” back on the bench with the girls.

“We got new coaches, but they’re not necessarily new, but we like them a lot,” LaFleur said. “It’s not weird, but everyone was hoping for it to happen. Everyone is really enjoying it. We all remember the feeling we had from two years ago (after winning the Class 3A title), and we all trust he can help bring us back to that feeling.”

The Crusaders also face East at home on Friday.

Lauryn Peck leads Heelan with 20 ppg. She’s made 11 of 25 shots from the floor, including seven of those from 3-point range.

Kenley Meis has a 16-ppg average, and she has been most successful from the free-throw line. The Crusaders junior is 20-for-26 from the line.

Check back to siouxcityjournal.com later this month to see previews of South Sioux, Dakota Valley and top Siouxland programs.

