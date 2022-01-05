Jaxon Hennies among role players stepping up for Dakota Valley boys basketball

SERGEANT BLUFF — Issac Bruns is usually the star of the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team, and he did lead the Panthers in points Tuesday against Sergeant Bluff, but the role players had a chance to have their moment.

The Panthers defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62-45 on the road, and the Panthers’ big run in the middle of the game allowed the players not named Bruns to score some points.

“It’s really important that we have all our guys ready to go,” said Bruns, who scored a game-high 26 points. “We have a lot of scorers, and that showed tonight.”

Jaxon Hennies was among the role players who scored in double figures, as he had 11 points in the win.

Hennies — a 6-foot junior — is in his first year playing at the varsity level.

“We as a coaching staff said that Jaxon had a chance for us to be an X-factor for us this year,” Kleis said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s grown. He’s a pure shooter. That’s what we need.”

When Hennies is on the floor, he’s a guy who defenses can’t ignore. With his ability to shoot from mid-range and behind the 3-point line, defenses have to stay honest when guys like Bruns or Randy Rosenquist attack the basket.

Bruns or Rosenquist aren’t afraid to kick it out to Hennies, who is ready to take the kick-out 3-pointer.

Hennies showed on Tuesday that he can attack the paint, too.

He created a conventional 3-point play during the second half.

“He’s capable of scoring 20,” Kleis said. “He competes and he wants it. He’s a knockdown 3-point shooter. He’s capable of doing it more. I’ve watched him play since he was seven years old.”

SB-L assistant coach Joe Burkhart was in charge for the absent Adam Vander Schaaf on Tuesday, and he recognized how well the Panthers played together.

“They know who their shooters are and they look for their shooters,” Burkhart said. “We knew they three good shooters, and we lost them a couple of times. We did OK defensively. We didn’t defend like we needed to. In the first month of the season, we defended well, and we need to get back to that.”

DV’s defense

The Panthers also used their length to slow down the Warriors and keep them out of the paint.

Throughout the holiday break, the Panthers had several opportunities to sharpen their defense.

According to Kleis, he had his guys go in 3-on-3 scrimmages for up to an hour at practice, so that the Panthers could see what they needed to work on defensively.

“We beat on each other and tried to do it without fouling,” Kleis said. “We were guarding ball screens. It gets all our guys involved and it makes the guys tougher.”

Kleis credited Brayden Major for his improvements on defense.

The Warriors scored just 24 points in each of the first three quarters before having a 21-point fourth quarter.

SB-L tried to get high-percentage shots, but DV’s length made that a challenge.

Burkhart said the Warriors need to work the ball better.

“We had a lot of standing around,” Burkhart said. “We tried to run some stuff, and it didn’t work out that way. They’re a good team. We need to get better offensively, we need to get better defensively.

“When we got in the paint, we had some things work out,” Burkhart added. “We didn’t adapt very well.”

The Warriors had two scorers in double figures: Dylon Schaap with 13 points and Tyler Smith with 10. Those two combined to make three 3-pointers.

