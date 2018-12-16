PONCA, Neb. | Carter Kingsbury provided 23 points, three assists and three steals while leading two-time defending Nebraska Class C2 state champion Ponca to a 64-29 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic Saturday night.
Kingsbury’s game-high scoring total included 3 of 6 shooting from three-point range. He was among the starters for the Indians, who jumped off to a 28-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Evan Anderson made each of his two three-point tries while scoring 10 points. Cole Richards came off the bench to grab five rebounds while Gage McGill also recorded three steals.
Ponca will play at Crofton Tuesday night. The Indians will take a 5-0 record into the contest.