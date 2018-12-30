WAYNE, Neb. | Laurel-Concord/Coleridge’s boys basketball team hit the century mark for the second straight game Saturday, rolling to a 102-64 rout over Pender at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout held at Rice Auditorium on the Wayne State College campus.
This was one of six games contested at the annual tournament involving boys and girls squads. There will be championship games in the White Division for boys and girls today, as well as championship and third-place teams involving girls and boys teams in the Blue Division.
A complete listing of Saturday’s games and Monday’s schedule is on page B4, under the heading “Prep Basketball”.
The following are stories of Saturday’s games involving Sioux City Journal circulation area teams.
BOYS
LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE 102, PENDER 64: Noah Schutte scored 27 points for Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, which raced to a 37-16 lead at the end of the first quarter in Blue Division semifinal game.
Evan Haisch made five three-point baskets on the way to scoring 23 points for Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (8-1). Izac Reifenrath made three treys in a 21-point performance, while the Bears also received 13 points from Ty Erwin.
Sam Mailloux led Pender (3-5) with 22 points.
WAYNE 67, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 55: Leading from start to finish, Wayne received double-digit scoring from three players, topped by Tyrus Eischeid’s 17 points in a Blue Division win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Marcus Fertig tallied 15 points for Wayne (5-3) which took a 19-11 first-quarter lead. Kallan Herman added 14.
Matthew Becker led Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-2) with a game-high 26 points.
GIRLS
LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE 55, WAYNE 52: Kinsey Hall scored 12 points for Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, which outscored Wayne 18-15 in the fourth quarter to win a White Division girls game.
Delaney Ehlers and Makayla Forsberg each added 11 points for Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (5-4).
Wayne (3-6) received 13 points each from Frankie Klausen and Ashton Boyer. Tori Kniesche added 11 points for the Blue Devils, one more than Gabi Meyer.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 62, PENDER 48: Brynn Wortman scored 15 points for Hartington Cedar Catholic, which stretched a 17-14 lead by outscoring Pender 19-9 in the second period of Saturday’s Blue Division game.
Aiden Wortman threw in 12 points for Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-2) while Abby Hochstein added 10.
Reese Kneifl paced Pender (3-5) with eight points.