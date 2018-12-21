SERGEANT BLUFF | Jake Layman, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, scored 20 points Thursday night while leading Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s boys basketball team to a 71-56 win over Western Christian in a non-conference matchup of state-ranked teams.
Layman continued his impressive first season as a starter for Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s Warriors. His overall 8 of 11 field goal effort included 4 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc. He raised his season field goal percentage to 58.7 (27 of 46) while also providing three assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Sam DeMoss made three three-point field goals in a 17-point performance for the No. 8-ranked (Class 3A) Warriors while also providing five rebounds and four assists. Conner Groves also made three treys en route to scoring 11 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2) snapped a 31-31 halftime tie with a 19-9 third-quarter run. The Warriors had a 13-9 advantage on three-point baskets.
Clay VanTol scored a game-high 23 points for Western Christian (4-2). Carter Broek picked up his second double-double of the week, providing 14 points and 10 rebounds for the state's third-ranked Class 2A squad.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is idle until Jan. 3 when it plays at Le Mars. Western Christian will continue its season Jan. 4 at Cherokee.