Le Mars boys basketball grinds out defensive win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Le MARS, Iowa – A couple of teams still trying to find their way hooked up in a defensive battle here Tuesday night.

Le Mars slugged out a 43-37 Missouri River Conference boys basketball victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the Le Mars High School gym.

The Bulldogs, moving to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the MRAC, were 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. They held SB-L (4-8, 1-6), without a basket in the final stanza until less than two minutes remained.

“It was one of those games where you just have to grind it out,” Le Mars coach Dave Irwin said. “They make you play the way they are comfortable playing and they have for a number of years. Regardless of who the players are, they like a certain type of game.”

Both teams lost plenty of firepower from last season, especially SB-L, which has qualified for five straight state tournaments. Only one Warriors’ starter – junior Tyler Smith – had seen any previous varsity action before this season.

However, the Warriors still apply plenty of pressure on defense. They held Caleb Dreckman of Le Mars, averaging 22 points per game, to 11 points.

The shots, though, wouldn’t go in for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“Our boys did a great job on Dreckman,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “He’s a very talented player, not only a great scorer but he also facilitates so well. That was the focus to make him work for stuff.

“Defensively, it was a good one for us. We just didn’t score enough points. They were able to make some of our shots difficult with their defensive pressure. It was a bit of a slower tempo game and both teams were guarding pretty well.”

Coming off an impressive 60-54 win over state-ranked Denison-Schleswig, the Warriors took that momentum into the first quarter, taking a 13-6 lead. The Bulldogs, though, outscored SB-L 13-4 in the second quarter to forge a 19-17 halftime lead.

Le Mars clung to a 30-29 lead through three quarters. Konnor Calhoun put in a rebound shot and David Leusink followed with a 3-pointer, pushing the advantage to six points. The Bulldogs held SB-L without a field goal until Smith made a layup with 19 seconds left in the game.

Leusink led Le Mars with 15 points, sinking six straight free throws in the fourth quarter. SB-L's Smith led all scorers with 18 points, getting all eight of his team’s points in the final eight minutes.

“They’ve improved as we’ve improved as the year has progressed,” Irwin said. “It was nice for us to finally finish a game. That is something we haven’t been doing. It was a grind-it-out, lunch pail type of game. I think that’s the way both teams have to play.”

Irwin said he and his staff are trying to find guys on a consistent basis to help out Dreckman, who had a streak of seven straight games of 20 or more points before Tuesday, including 34 in an 83-82 loss to Sioux City East last week.

“Teams are really going to come at him and you saw that tonight,” Irwin said. “Leusink stepped up and played a better game tonight. Any given night we have guys that do it, but I’d like to be able to depend on some guys a little more than we have.”

Le Mars is third in the MRAC standings behind Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and East.

