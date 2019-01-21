SERGEANT BLUFF | Only four teams have scored more than 40 points against Lewis Central’s defense this season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wasn’t one of them. Kenzie Foley scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 8-ranked (Class 4A) Titans forced the home team to 28.8 percent shooting in a 53-38 victory.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-6) had entered with wins in five of its six previous games and overall, a 62.6 scoring average. It was the lowest point total for Coach Miranda Riediger’s squad this season.
“Normally, we get a few more shooting fouls and get to the line more,” said Riediger. “It’s hard to win a game when you’re shooting just eight free throws. We work on really pounding it in to Kenzie. She opened it up from the outside more, but we needed to get more in the paint.”
Foley, who scored each of her team’s first 18 points, was held to just two points the rest of the way against a defense which switched zone and man looks. A 4A state tournament participant in each of the last three seasons, Lewis Central (13-1) yields a stingy 34.5 points per game.
“We obviously knew that Kenzie Foley is a pretty good player,” said Lewis Central Coach Derek Archer, whose team received 24 points and eight rebounds from 6-foot junior Megan Witte, a starter for each of the last two state teams.
“One of our directives coming into the game was to make sure she worked for every shot she got. She hit a few threes to her credit, but I think over the course of the game, our defensive pressure took its toll and wore them down a little bit. That’s what we were counting on.”
Foley’s 7-for-14 first-half effort included four three-point baskets. Still, her first basket didn’t come until 3:45 remained in the first quarter and the Warriors were behind 5-0.
However, the rest of the Warriors were a combined 1-for-12 in the first half. The first non-Foley basket didn’t come until 1:26 remained before halftime and was recorded by Emma Christensen.
Still, Riediger’s squad closed the first half on an 8-0 run. A defense that in the five wins of that six-game stretch that allowed an average of 46 points had kept the Warriors in it, trailing 26-21 while keeping the Titans scoreless in the last three minutes and 53 seconds.
“I thought tonight was one of the best communicating nights we have had,” said Riediger. “We talked from beginning to the end. But we needed to get some of those stops early. We got off to a slow start. Being able to put a full game together would have made a huge difference.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton pulled within 29-25 as Madelyn Mogensen hit a pair of free throws 2 ½ minutes into the second half. Witte, who was held scoreless in the second quarter, scored each of her team’s next six points to build up a 10-points advantage.
Meanwhile, the Warriors hit just four baskets the rest of the way. Abby Wisecup, who was honored afterwards for topping the 1,000-point career mark, was held scoreless until 5:18 remained in the game when she hit a steal/layup combination.
“I thought we were getting some good looks and we were getting to the rim and they were just rimming out,” said Riediger. “We need to do a better job of working for those second and third chances and continue with the offensive boards.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton resumes Missouri River Activities Conference action Tuesday night at Bishop Heelan.