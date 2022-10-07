Lincoln Northwest will not play varsity boys or girls basketball this winter, school announces

Lincoln Northwest High School will not play boys or girls varsity basketball this winter, Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday.

The Falcons will instead play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman games to build experience before playing a varsity schedule in 2023-24.

"We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season that we carry with us as we navigate the rest of our first year," Lincoln Northwest activities director Rob Psencik said in a news release. "Putting student safety first, we are taking this unique opportunity to start slow and build our teams and players’ experience.

"By focusing on the junior varsity, reserve and freshmen level, we can focus on developing our young players. Next year, we will have competitive varsity teams for both boys and girls basketball."

The announcement comes exactly three weeks after Northwest canceled the remainder of its varsity football games after a 0-3 start left the team's roster decimated by injuries and lack of experienced athletes.

The Falcons have continued to play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman football games. Northwest does not have a senior class in its first year of being open.

"This was a difficult but appropriate decision," LPS athletic and activities director JJ Toczek said of the basketball move. "I appreciate the administration at Northwest being thoughtful and putting student safety, learning and success first."

Northwest students interested in trying out for the basketball teams should fill out the winter athletics interest form as soon as possible.

LPS has notified the Nebraska School Athletic Association of the decision, and Northwest administrators have contacted the schools on their winter schedule.