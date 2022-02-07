Local basketball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Jefferson

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team held off Council Bluffs Jefferson 48-42 on Monday.

The Warriors led 23-17 at the half, and they held the Yellowjackets to nine points during the first half.

Dylon Schaap led the Warriors with 11 points, while Scott Kroll scored 10. Schaap made two 3-pointers in the win.

The Warriors made four 3s, with the other two coming from Nick Hinkel and Jacob Hoffman.

This game was originally supposed to be played Tuesday, but since the Warriors wrestling team earned a home dual for regionals, the game was moved to Monday.

Girls basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27: The Warriors led 49-16 at the half, as it was SB-L’s regular-season finale and Senior Night.

West Lyon 60, Central Lyon 39: The Wildcats moved to 19-1 while the Lions dropped to 18-2.

Gehlen Catholic 56, West Sioux 51 (OT): The game was tied at 48-48 at the end of regulation.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 19 points. She made eight shots, as three of those came outside 3-point range.

Three different Jays — Sophie Ruden, Rysaiah Sitzmann and Miyah Whitehead — each scored eight points.

Molly Hulshof led the Falcons with 17 points. She was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Avery Coyle had 15 points.

College men

PERU STATE 71, BRIAR CLIFF 57: The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game against Peru State on Monday, losing on the road 71-57.

The Bobcats outscored the Chargers 36-24 in the paint, and also outpaced them 13-5 in second-chance points.

Peru State led 32-28 at the half. In the second half, the Chargers reeled within three points with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game, but Peru State went on an 11-0 run to pull away.

That run took about four minutes, and the run started with a Skyler Wilson 3-pointer with 7:15 left.

Troy Houghton ended the run with two made layups on back-to-back possessions.

Kyle Boerhave ended the run with a layup with 3:41 left.

Quinn Vesey was the lone Chargers scorer to score in double figures, and he had 15 points.

Nick Hoyt was close to scoring double digits, as he hit three 3-pointers for a nine-point game.

The Chargers were 24-for-64 from the floor, and was 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. They attempted just one free throw during the second half, and it was a miss from Boerhave.

The Chargers are home for the weekend for a two-game streak. They’ll be at home Friday night against Hastings, while Jamestown comes to town for a 3:45 p.m. Saturday game.

The Chargers have four games remaining before the GPAC Tournament.

