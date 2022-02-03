Macy Sievers scores 25 as Newell-Fonda extends win streak

CHEROKEE, Iowa — It’s hard to keep up with a herd of thundering Mustangs.

On Thursday night at Cherokee Washington High School, the No. 1 ranked Newell-Fonda High School girls came away with a 77-63 victory over the Cherokee Braves, as the Mustangs offense continued its near unstoppable run.

Newell-Fonda has now won 11 consecutive games, and has scored at least 75 points in five of its past six.

“Cherokee is a very good team and they do a great job all season long on their home floor,” Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers said. “I felt like our kids did some nice things to disrupt their offense and we had good ball pressure."

"We limited the number of what I call full heads of steam to the basket in the first half. In the second half, Cherokee was able to get their offense going better, but overall I was pleased with our girls effort and intensity. We made a lot of plays tonight.”

Cherokee started off the game strong, stopping Newell-Fonda early on with a swarming full court press defense. Just over one minute into the game, Cherokee had an 8-2 lead. But that success didn’t last long, as the Mustangs found their footing and went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. By the end of the first, Newell-Fonda was on top, 19-13.

The second quarter started in much the same way. At 7:22, junior Mary Walker nailed a 3-pointer to make it a 22-13 game, and then scored on a turnover seconds later to make it 24-13. The Braves responded with four points of their own, but senior Macy Sievers then nailed another thee to put the Mustangs up by 10.

Turnovers were key for both teams through the first half, with the Mustangs managing to score in quick succession due to some aggressive defensive play. McKenna Sievers scored at the 2:00 mark of the second, and then scored again quickly to make it a 12 point game at 31-19.

Macy Sievers did the same things 30 seconds later, with a 3-pointer followed by a turnover score. The Mustangs outscored the Braves in the second quarter, 22-8, and went into halftime with a 41-21 advantage.

Newell-Fonda added 25 moie in the third quarter to go into the final frame with a 66-40 lead, thanks in large part to Macy Sievers’ big performance. After scoring three times in the final two minutes of the third quarter, Sievers went into the fourth with 22 points to her name.

“We really worked the ball around,” Sievers said. “They were in a zone, so coach told us at halftime, fake a pass or if the ball is on one side of the floor, skip to the other. I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.”

Sievers added one last 3-pointer in an 11-point fourth quarter for the Mustangs, and finished with 25 points on the night.

“She played fantastic tonight, got hot from outside and just made a lot happen,” Jungers said. “She does a good job of getting the ball where it needs to go and tonight they did a good job of getting it back to her and she knocked down a lot of good shots. She had a fantastic game tonight.”

The win improved Newell-Fonda’s record to 18-1 on the season, while Cherokee fell to 13-6.

The Mustangs will play again Friday at Alta-Aurelia, while the Braves will play at Spencer.

