SIOUX FALLS – Madison handed Sioux City North an 80-62 boys basketball setback at the Sanford Pentagon here Saturday.
Nate Reed tallied 18 points, while Nick Opsahl and Trent Frerichs added 11 points apiece for the Stars, who slipped to 5-12 on the season.
Madison forged a 39-30 halftime lead on the Stars, who host Sioux City East on Friday. North shot 37.9 percent from the field.
Caileb Reilly led Madison with 22 points and seven rebounds and Cody Brown had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Nic Comes had 14 points and Doyle Brown had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jerett Lurz had 11 points and four assists.