COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Cliff McCray recorded his second-straight triple-double finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists as the Sioux City West boys basketball team defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 73-56 in a Missouri River Conference game here Friday.
Micah Mcwell scored 24 points for the undefeated Wolverines (2-0) and Kyrell Hanks added 16.
Matt Evans and Kaden Baxter both had 10 points for Abraham Lincoln (0-1).
McCray finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a season-opening win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday.
West hosts Sioux City North on Tuesday.