SIOUX CITY | Cliff McCray nearly recorded a triple double Tuesday night.
The Southwest Minnesota State recruit supplied 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while leading West’s boys basketball team to their fourth consecutive victory, 90-62 over South Sioux City.
McCray converted 11 of 12 free throws for Coach CoCo Cofield’s Wolverines, who are 5-1 on their home court. The high-scoring squad, which entered the game with a 72-point scoring average has topped 80 points in three of their last four games and are 5-0 when scoring over 80.
Adien Belt added 14 points for West (12-4), one more than Micah McWell, who like Connor Beyer, grabbed five rebounds.
West stretched a 24-22 lead by outscoring the Cardinals 22-12 in the second quarter, a frame where McWell canned two three-point baskets.
Elijah Strom led South Sioux City (7-10) with 22 points. Brad Hartnett added 17.
Chase Smith scored 17 points while leading West’s junior varsity to a 68-54 victory.