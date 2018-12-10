SIOUX CITY -- Aidan Vanderloo is very quick to credit teammates for his shooting success.
Vanderloo’s East High teammates set screens. If someone is double-teamed, chances are good a pass will be thrown to his direction.
Same with kick-out passes following offensive rebounds. They also get fired his way. He’ll do the same thing for a teammate.
Over the past four seasons, each of these scenarios led to career 50.2 percent three-point shooting (125 of 249) for a four-year veteran who’s fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,021 points.
The nephew of East head boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo credits another of his uncles, assistant John Vanderloo, for coaching proper screen techniques. Then again, the 6-foot-2 senior guard took 30,000 shots over the summer, simulating various situations in preparing for what he hopes is a third consecutive Class 4A state tournament berth.
“All I need is room,” said the Sioux City Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week, who entered Tuesday night’s Missouri River Activities Conference game against Bishop Heelan with a solid 20-point scoring average for a squad that had won each of its previous three previous games.
“When players set screens, it helps your shot selection. Again, it’s not me. It’s the players around me getting to that spot. I’ve played with some very good players ... Connor Murrell, Van Rees, Ty Benson, Sam Hildahl, Cole Taylor, Jailen Billings ... The focus is taken off me and put on them so I get open looks.”
Those are aspects that according to the 18-year old son of Jim and Jody Vanderloo of Sioux City, aren’t seen on a box score. A third-team 4A all-state selection as both a sophomore and junior, Vanderloo has a career 14.2 scoring average while playing for teams that have combined for a 63-12 record and won each of the last two Missouri River Activities Conference championships.
“He has always had the ability to shoot the ball,” said Coach Vanderloo. “He’s probably the hardest-working player as we have had in a long, long time. He loves being in the gym. He has worked on his shot more than any other kid I have known. The time commitment he has put in is incredible.
“There are times when he passes up shots. You get a shooter like that, you want to shoot it. I’d say shoot it before you turn the ball over. The times he passes them up, he’s a floor leader. We have good shooters like Jaleque Dunson and Jack Peterson who do a good job. All he has to do is be our floor leader.”
And when that happens, Vanderloo is the calm during the storm.
Last Friday, visiting West took a 54-53 lead on Micah McWell’s layup with 6:37 remaining in the game. Vanderloo then scored six points in a row as East regained the advantage, finishing with 24 points during the intense 69-65 victory.
“Again, I credit my guys, who all did a phenomenal job,” said Vanderloo. “All the little things that don’t get noticed. People set screens. There were backdoor cuts. My job as a shooter was easy. I credit the guys who are very unselfish and play the game the right way.”
“His confidence in his play keeps everyone calm,” said Coach Vanderloo. “Having him there is like having a coach on the floor. Everyone has confidence in him doing the right thing. He makes mistakes like everyone, but he does good things too.”
Vanderloo came into the varsity scene as a 6-foot, 160-pound freshman playing along the likes of Murrell, brothers Van and Jaylen Rees and Benson. He made 22 of 44 three-point attempts while averaging 8.9 points for an 18-5 squad that fell to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the 4A substate final.
And as he grew, he added muscle which Coach Vanderloo especially appreciates. Quickness is also a plus for an athlete who according to the head coach, has seen it all, from MRAC championships to state tournament games and in AAU basketball.not only on the state tournament level.
“To be up there with all of the awesome athletes means a lot to me and my family,” said Vanderloo. “It was a unique experience (as a freshman) thrown into the spark as they say. I’m very thankful and fortunate for the situations where I’ve been. I thank my teammates for believing in me and uncles for believing in me and letting me do all of that.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Wrestling
Easton Graff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton.... Currently ranked first among Class 2A 152-pounders by The Predicament, Graff went 7-1 with three pins while taking second at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Brennan Todd, Bishop Heelan....Seventh-ranked among Class 2A 145-pound weight class wrestlers by The Predicament, Todd was 10-0 at the Nebraska Duals and won all-tournament honors.