SOUTH SIOUX CITY | Four years ago, South Sioux City girls’ basketball coach Molly Hornbeck knew guard McKenna Sims had the talent to start as a freshman for most teams and not only start, but she could’ve been one of the top players for a good number of teams, including hers.
But Hornbeck decided she wasn’t going to put Sims in the starting lineup as a freshman. She already had a talented point guard with senior Augusta Thramer, who averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
So Hornbeck thought the best thing for Sims was to come off the bench. Sims did average 5.1 points and 2.6 steals per game for a Cardinals team that went 23-2 and advanced to the state tournament.
Sims spent the season soaking up all of the knowledge she could from Thramer that freshman season.
“As a freshman, I looked up to Gus and she taught me how to be a true point guard and I looked up to her and it made me want to be like her,” Sims said. “She showed me how to be a leader and to help show everyone where to go.”
Sims took what she learned from Thramer into her sophomore season and immediately shined on the court. She became the second leading scorer with 13.3 points per game and added 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals per game. The Cardinals won the 2016-17 Class B state title Sims’ sophomore season.
Hornbeck said that season coming off the bench as a freshman helped Sims’ development.
“We had a really talented team. Regardless, she was a very talented basketball player. On another team, she would’ve been the superstar but we were able to develop her with a good class of upperclassmen that we had,” Hornbeck said. “That sophomore year, she found it has our primary ball handler. I thought that freshman year was a nice transition year and she didn’t have to shoulder the load as a freshman. She was able to learn the ropes and her sophomore year, she hit the ground running.”
Sims, who is the Sioux City Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, has gotten better each season since. As a junior, Sims averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game as the Cardinals finished as the runner-up in Class B.
The Cardinals are the No. 1 ranked team in Class B and through five games, Sims is having another monster season. She is averaging 19.2 points, a team-high 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.0 steals per game for 4-1 SSC, which will be without guard Taryn Christensen for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. She was averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Sims would love to see her senior season end with another championship.
“I want our team to do really well. We’ve faced a lot of adversity already and it’s early and getting through these struggles will mean more,” Sims said. “I feel like this team, it’s the same team from last year and everyone is the same and we are doing really well. I feel really good about this team.”
While Sims is having a big season as a senior, she said she wouldn’t have this kind of season without her teammates. Senior Marybeth Rasmussen is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. Sophomore Hannah Strom is averaging 11.6 points per game.
“Honestly, if it wasn’t for my teammates and them getting the ball in the right spots and trusting me and being in the right spot for my assists and reading each other, I wouldn’t have all of those stats,” Sims said.
While Sims credits her teammates, Hornbeck said Sims makes her job easier and that the senior point guard is the total package.
“She is a talented kid and has a knack for the ball. Her dedication to the game, she has a great work ethic and puts in countless hours and she’s able to showcase that,” Hornbeck said. “She gets recognition for the points but she does everything. She sees the floor well and has a three-to-one assist to turnover ration. She pushes the tempo, can D up, rebound and she can score in multiple ways. She is going to be a great college player and we haven’t seen everything she has to offer yet.”
Sims is already signed to play for Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. She chose Illinois State over North Dakota State, Indiana State, Nebraska Omaha, Wyoming and Central Missouri.
“Every time I went on campus at Illinois State, it felt like home. Sometimes you just have that feeling about a place,” Sims said. “The coaching staff feels like a family and they are close with everyone. It was a hard decision but I loved that place.”
But Sims still has plenty of games left in her senior season and she’s going to enjoy every one of them. So is Hornbeck, who has enjoyed coaching the talented point guard over the past four seasons.
“I think the biggest thing for her is she’s a great basketball player and she is a great kid off the court,” Hornbeck said. “She’s a good student and a good role model for the kids in our program.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Wrestling
Luke Martin, Bishop Heelan.... Martin won his 100th career match this past week and went 5-1 at the Battle of Waterloo over the weekend.
Girls Basketball
Abby Wisecup, Sergeant Bluff-Luton.... Scored 30 points and had five rebounds in the Warriors 71-63 win over East, SB-L’s only game last week.