METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Bie Ruei recognized for early season hot streak

SIOUX CITY — Bie Ruei decided to go out of his comfort zone last summer. It’s paid off over the first week of the Iowa high school basketball season.

Ruei — a 6-foot-4 East High School senior who is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — scored 47 points over a two-game span against Spencer and Bishop Heelan.

He scored 21 points in the season-opener Tuesday against the Tigers, then had a big first half against the Crusaders in a 26-point game on Friday.

“After the first quarter, I realized I had to step up big time,” Ruei said.

The Black Raiders senior is 16-for-32 entering Tuesday’s game against Council Bluffs Jefferson, which ended after The Journal’s deadline.

Ruei was the Black Raiders’ No. 2 scorer last season, averaging 11.9 points per game in a season where it saw DaVares Whitaker being the top scorer at 24.7 ppg.

Ruei expected to have his role increased, even if Whitaker had returned to East for his senior season.

Whitaker left back for Arkansas, and after that happened, Ruei knew he was going to be the No. 1 guy, even though he said in an interview with The Journal last week that all East wins are collective efforts.

“Regardless, I’m a senior, and I knew I had to step up,” Ruei said. “I stepped it up.”

Ruei then went to East coach Ras Vanderloo for advice, seeking what the best course of action should be for the summer.

The answer: Go play for the Martin Brothers AAU team in the state.

“When you play against good competition, you’re going to get better,” Vanderloo said. “And, things don’t bother you because you see guys who are bigger, faster, stronger. You have to adapt to him. You have to learn how to stop this guy. It’s just a different game.”

The Martin Bros. are based out of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and on its Twitter account, it says it’s the original AAU program in the state.

The Martin Bros. play in some of the Midwest’s top tournaments.

It was the first time Ruei played with an AAU program of that caliber.

Martin Bros. has produced alumni such as West High School standout Kirk Hinrich, East grads Adam Woodbury and Aidan Vanderloo, Spirit Lake’s Ryan Kriener and current South Dakota freshman Keaton Kutcher.

Going back to the 1980s, the Martin Bros. group has treated East guys well, and Vanderloo knew Ruei would be treated well.

Ruei needed to see better competition. He wanted to see what it was like playing against Division I-caliber talent, and he knew he could be a stronger player at home.

“You go play against five-star players, it was crazy,” Ruei said. “I had never played on a circuit like that. Going into the first tournament, I was nervous. I knew I had to step it up if I wanted to get better. I wanted to know what my role needed to be.

“I just worked day in and day out,” Ruei said. “I didn’t take a day off. I mainly focused on driving to the lane. I knew I had a 3-ball, and I knew I didn’t drive the ball as good. So that’s what I worked on. As you can see, I take the ball to the rim a lot more.”

One of the aspects that Vanderloo likes about Ruei is his length and how he uses it on both sides of the court.

“He’s coming at you, and his arm comes up, he can get it to the rim like a college kid,” Vanderloo said. “He’s not shooting it a foot below the rim — he’s shooting it at the rim. That’s what is separating himself from a good high school player to a very good high school player.”

According to Vanderloo, the Black Raiders senior has gotten some calls from some Summit League coaches and he has garnered interest from several Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches.

He hopes more coaches will reach out after they see Ruei’s improvement from last year to this year.

Honorable mentions

Kenley Meis, Heelan basketball: Meis scored 18 points in Friday’s 56-47 win over the Black Raiders.

Cayden Vollmer, North wrestling: Vollmer pinned Blake Hansen in 26 seconds in the final match of the night to earn the 42-36 win over the Wolverines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.