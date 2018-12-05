SIOUX CITY -- According to Cliff McCray, assists are the hardest part of achieving a triple-double.
McCray entered his senior basketball season at West High with 224 assists in his previous three seasons, including 124 a year ago in his second year as a starter.
He has played with several of his teammates dating back to elementary school. He considers his teammates as family.
The Sioux City Journal’s first Metro Athlete of the Week for the 2018-19 winter sports season provided 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in last Monday’s 75-52 season-opening win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Four days later in a 73-56 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, the 17-year old son of Kenya Barber of Sioux City supplied 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.
“(Assists) are where the decision-making part comes in,” said the 6-3 senior point guard. “It’s pretty hard to get a triple-double. But it’s easy for me because my teammates help make it so much easier for me. They’re always in the right spot where they need to be. Our coaches have helped me with everything to make it easier to get a triple-double.”
West Coach CoCo Cofield saw signs of McCray’s potential a year ago when he turned in averages of 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for a squad that finished with a 12-10 record. McCray provided 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-55 win over CBAL for what was the second double-double of his career (the first was a 14-point, 12-rebound effort in a 64-58 win over Siouxland Christian as a sophomore).
Later in his junior season, McCray supplied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 93-86 triple-overtime loss at Des Moines North.
“He’s really everything,” said Cofield. “He’s not one-dimensional. He scores. He gets teammates involved. He gets to the boards and attacks the boards like no other. He’s an unselfish player who wants to get teammates involved. He has a really special skill set.
“Last year we had big Kory Woodruff, who now plays football at Briar Cliff with his rebounding. Cliff showed signs of getting a triple-double and he was close. He made it a point to be aggressive and he did it for us to be successful. He’s taken on a different role. He has embraced it and he enjoys doing it. There’s a lot of seniors on this team and all six have played together for a while since third, fourth or fifth grade. They are an unselfish group.”
One of those seniors is Micah McWell. The 6-3 forward who shot 60.3 percent while averaging 6.1 points a year ago, erupted for 24 points on 10 of 12 shooting (including 3 of 5 from three-point range) against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, then tallied 24 against CBAL while 6-foot junior guard Kyrel Hanks added 16.
McWell and McCray play off each other. Call it payback. When the two first started playing together, McCray called his friend “a star.”
“I was that kid that was out there,” he said. “I was the low end, out there just to be there. Micah helped me a lot. He and his dad were there for me, putting different stuff together. Now, we’ve got him playing off me. I help him get the open shot and he knocks it down.
“I met Kyrel about eighth grade. Kyrel can shoot it really well. He’s a good ball handler. He has a good skill set. Kyrel is playing well. All of my teammates never stop moving. They’re in the right spot at the right time where they need to be. It helps a lot.”
McCray feeds teammates with simple chest passes or bounce passes. The left-handed shooter credits Cofield for helping further develop the jump shot that has enabled him to shoot 55.1 percent in his career prior to his senior year.
Cofield is still impressed with McCray’s rebounding. Dating back to the last four games of his junior year, McCray has averaged 7.3 rebounds.
“I’m impressed with the way he attacks the rim and gets very physical,” said Cofield. “He competes. He feels that rebound. He says he needs that basketball. He has a relentless approach and he’s been like that since I’ve been a coach. There’s no skill set to prepare for rebounding. It’s just being relentless and who wants the ball more. He wants the ball more and he gets it.”
