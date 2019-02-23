Substate 1
WHO: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) vs. Spirit Lake (11-12)
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Sioux City (Tyson Events Center)
BRIEFLY: For the second straight year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton heads into the Class 3A substate finals with four athletes with double-digit scoring averages – Conner Groves (16.5 ppg), Daniel Wright (15.3), Sam DeMoss (14.0) and Jake Layman (10.5), each of them playing for last year’s state tournament team, while Groves and DeMoss also had roles on the 2017 squad that reached the 3A state finals. While the No. 2-ranked Warriors have won 12 straight, Spirit Lake has been rejuvenated since the return of 6-foot-10 South Dakota State recruit Owen Coburn (22.6 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 30 blocked shots), who posted his 11th double-double of the season in Thursday’s 68-62 semifinal win over Storm Lake. Coburn, who missed seven games with a hand injury, is shooting 68 percent this season. Teammate Creighton Moricsh scores at a 11.1 clip while Kip Hurd (9.5 ppg) has scored 27 points in two tournament games.
Substate 8
WHO: Denison-Schleswig (18-4) vs. Winterset (15-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Atlantic
BRIEFLY: An 11th straight victory will carry No. 8 Denison-Schleswig to the state tournament for the first time since 1986. Goanar Biliew (18.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg) has recorded six of his 11 double-doubles in a 10-game winning streak for the Hawkeye 10 Conference champion Monarchs and has averaged 19.8 points and 12.9 rebounds during that time. A 6-foot-8 junior, Biliew is shooting 67.8 percent from the field and has also blocked 70 shots. Three of his classmates are also in the starting lineup, including Charlie Wiebers (16.4 ppg), who has made 39 three-point field goals. Another junior, Austin Korner (5.5 ppg) scored 12 points in a 47-43 semifinal escape over Creston. Dawson Dorhout (6.5 ppg, 34 three-point field goals) is the Monarchs’ lone starting senior. Winners of six in a row, Winterset upset No. 9 Carroll 55-48 in the semifinals as Easton Darling (20.6 ppg) scored 23 points.
-- Jerry Giese