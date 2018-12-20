HONOLULU - No. 8 Morningside bolted to a 33-13 lead after a quarter and went on to finish its Hawaii trip with a 99-61 win over Lake Forest in women's basketball action Thursday afternoon.
The Mustangs' Sierra Mitchell scored 16 points to lead both teams while Sydney Hupp added 11 and both Kailey Burke and Mady Maly chipped in 10. Mitchell who hit 10 3-point shots to tie the school's single game record in a win over John Brown University, added six more in the win. Morningside hit for 13 treys in the game while Lake Forest hit just one.
Alexandra Gill also had a dozen rebounds to pace the Mustangs (11-3). Lake Forest (4-6) got 16 points from Molly Schoenlein to lead the way.
Morningside returns to action Saturday, Dec. 30 when it hosts Haskell Indian Nations in a 3 p.m. game as part of the Morningside Holiday Classic.
MORNINGSIDE (99)
Sierra Mitchell 6-17 0-0 16, Sydney Hupp 4-6 3-5 11, Kailey Burke 3-8 3-5 10, Mady Maly 3-3 3-3 10, Grace Meyer 3-3 0-0 8, Tayte Hansen 3-5 0-0 7, Skyler Snider 3-6 1-2 7, Carissa Powell 3-3 1-2 7, Faith Meyer 2-5 0-2 6, Alexandra Gill 2-5 1-2 5, Jordyn Moser 2-6 0-0 5, Taylor Rodenburgh 1-6 2-2 4, Ashlyn Ekdahl 1-1 0-0 3, Sophia Peppers 0-2 0-0 0, Kenne Rieck 0-0 0-0 0, Haleigh Melstad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-78 14-23 99
LAKE FOREST (61)
Molly Schoenlein 6-8 3-5 15, Hannah Hiland 5-12 1-2 11, Zaria Sydnor 1-4 3-4 6, Hannah O'Day 2-6 1-3 5, Kelsey Burton 2-8 1-2 5, May De Luca 3-6 0-0 6, Adia Maund 2-6 0-0 4, Kara Schoenlein 2-2 0-0 4, Bianca Mando 1-1 0-0 2, Tiffany Stiewe 1-3 0-2 2, Maggie Kersting 0-4 1-2 1, Raven Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Hinds 0-2 0-0 0, Ely DoBridt 0-2 0-0 0, Jaianna Brooks 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-65 10-22 61
Morningside;33;27;16;23;-;99
Lake Forest;13;20;15;13;-;61
3-point shooting - Morningside 13-34 (Mitchell 4-10, Burke 1-2 Maly 1-1, Grace Meyer 2-2, Hansen 1-3, Rodenburgh 0-4, Snider 0-2, Faith Meyer 2-4, Moser 1-2, Ekdahl 1-1, Peppers 0-1, Melstad 0-2), Lake Forest 1-10 (Hiland 0-2, Sydnor 1-2, Burton 0-1, De Luca 0-1, Stiewe 0-1, Kersting 0-1, Hinds 0-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Morningside 49 (Gill 12), Lake Forest 43 (O'Day 12). Assists - Morningside 24 (Mitchell, Hansen, Powell 3), Lake Forest 14 (Burton 5). Turnovers - Morningside 12, Lake Forest 26. Total fouls - Morningside 18, Lake Forest 17.