IDA GROVE, Iowa | OABCIG’s girls basketball team raced out to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on for a season-opening 51-31 win over Alta-Aurelia Monday night.
Carly Murphy provided 13 points and five steals for the Falcons. Halle Hemer added 10 points.
Kylee Weber’s busy night included seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Ryder Cranston made three three-point baskets.
Chloe Kruger paced Alta-Aurelia (0-1) with 11 points.
MVAOCOU 76, BOYER VALLEY 49: Brooklyn Beery and Kate Trucke each tallied 16 points Monday night while leading MVAOCOU to its season-opening win over Boyer Valley.
Reese Petersen added 11 points for the Rams, who jumped to a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Emmalee Scott added 10 points.