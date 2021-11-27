 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP

Newell-Fonda girls basketball opens the season with win at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

  • 0

NEWELL, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 71-49 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday. 

The Mustangs jumped out to a 27-8 run during the first quarter. 

Macy Sievers and Kinzee Hinders each scored 15 points for Newell-Fonda. Both girls hit a 3-pointer. 

Mia Walker hit two 3s for an eight-point gmae. 

Kierra Jungers scored 13 points. 

"This was a great way to start the season," Mustangs coach Dick Jungers said. "The girls did a great job of moving the basketball and we had a lot of players step up and make plays.

Chloe Frank led GHV with 15 points. 

"Our defense did a great job of limiting their good looks on offense," Jungers said. "This game was a good test as it exposed some areas that we will need to focus on."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Kansas Wesleyan NAIA football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News