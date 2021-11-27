Newell-Fonda girls basketball opens the season with win at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

NEWELL, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 71-49 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 27-8 run during the first quarter.

Macy Sievers and Kinzee Hinders each scored 15 points for Newell-Fonda. Both girls hit a 3-pointer.

Mia Walker hit two 3s for an eight-point gmae.

Kierra Jungers scored 13 points.

"This was a great way to start the season," Mustangs coach Dick Jungers said. "The girls did a great job of moving the basketball and we had a lot of players step up and make plays.

Chloe Frank led GHV with 15 points.

"Our defense did a great job of limiting their good looks on offense," Jungers said. "This game was a good test as it exposed some areas that we will need to focus on."

