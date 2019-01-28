CHEROKEE, Iowa | JeMae Nichols scored a game-high 33 points while leading the fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee girls basketball team to an entertaining 94-84 non-conference win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Monday night.
It was a season-high point total for both teams. Cherokee entered with a 78.1 scoring average and topped 80 points for the ninth time this season while Sergeant Bluff-Luton had only one other previous game over 80 points.
Upper Iowa University recruit Kassidy Pingel added 20 points for Cherokee (17-1), which took a 54-44 halftime lead. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, however, pulled within 68-66 when the third quarter ended.
Cherokee went on an 8-0 run with six minutes left in the fourth quarter to regain control. Teagan Slaughter added 17 points for the Braves while Payton Slaughter contributed 12.
Kenzie Foley led Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-8) with 25 points. Abby Wisecup added 17 points.
Brooklyn Huberty contributed 12 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which will host seventh-ranked (Class 4A) Denison-Schleswig tonight.