DENISON, Iowa | Paige Anderson scored 17 points Saturday afternoon while leading eighth-ranked Denison-Schleswig to a 58-54 overtime Class 4A regional semifinal win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Jordan Cunningham scored 13 points for Dallas Center-Grimes (16-7), which took a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Denison-Schleswig pulled within 22-19 at halftime, then was outscored 16-6 in the third quarter.
Trailing 38-25 after three quarters, the Monarchs forced overtime with a 25-12 fourth-quarter advantage. The Hawkeye 10 Conference champs then posted an 8-4 OT run.
Alex Mohr scored 14 points for Denison-Schleswig (19-2). Hannah Neeman added 11.
NEWELL-FONDA 73, AR-WE-VA 42: Bailey Sievers scored 14 points Friday night as Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Newell-Fonda, to a 73-42 rout over Ar-We-Va in a Region 8 semifinal game.
Sievers and Emma Stewart each made three three-point baskets for Newell-Fonda (23-0). Coach Dick Jungers’ squad stretched a 19-9 first-quarter lead by outscoring Ar-We-Va 22-9 in the second quarter.
Morningside College recruit Olivia Larsen finished with 15 points for the Mustangs. Ella Larsen added 12.
Emily Danner paced Ar-We-Va with 19 points.
Newell-Fonda will face No. 14 Westwood in the Region 8 title game Monday night in Ida Grove.