LE MARS, Iowa | Kylie Dreckman’s game-winning basket with 12 seconds left gave the ninth-ranked (Class 4A) Le Mars girls basketball team a 43-41 come-from-behind win over West Saturday afternoon.
Jaelynn Dreckman scored 20 points for Le Mars (18-3), which trailed 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Wolverines 12-7 in the fourth quarter and held their future Missouri River Activities Conference rival to just one point in the game’s final three minutes.
Shaniah Temple added 10 points in Le Mars’ 12th straight win.
Ashleigh Fitzgerald paced West (9-13) with 15 points. Hope Wagner grabbed seven rebounds.
Nia Moore claimed five rebounds for West, which is idle until Wednesday when it hosts Fort Dodge in a first-round Class 5A regional tournament contest.