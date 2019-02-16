NEWELL, Iowa | Bailey Sievers scored 14 points Friday night as Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Newell-Fonda, to a 73-42 rout over Ar-We-Va in a Region 8 semifinal game.
Sievers and Emma Stewart each made three three-point baskets for Newell-Fonda (23-0). Coach Dick Jungers’ squad stretched a 19-9 first-quarter lead by outscoring Ar-We-Va 22-9 in the second quarter.
Morningside College recruit Olivia Larsen finished with 15 points for the Mustangs. Ella Larsen added 12.
Emily Danner paced Ar-We-Va with 19 points.
Newell-Fonda will face No. 14 Westwood in the Region 8 title game Monday night in Ida Grove.