CHEROKEE, Iowa | Jake Layman led a balanced scoring attack with 22 points while leading the Class 3A third-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team to Monday night's 83-58 win over Cherokee.
Conner Groves tallied 20 points for the Warriors while Sam DeMoss added 13.
Daniel Wright nearly turned in a triple-double for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ending with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Ryan Hurd paced Cherokee with 19 points. Teammates Kobe Grell and Cole Pitts each added 10.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host Denison-Schleswig tonight.