NSAA roundup: Ponca girls fall to Crofton in first round of state tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ella Wragge completed a three-point play with 4.2 seconds left in the game to help No. 4 Crofton seal a 41-38 victory over No. 5 Ponca in the Class D-1 quarterfinals.

Caitlin Guenther led all scorers for the Warriors with a game-high 14 points. Samantha Ehlers led the Indians with 13 while Ashlyn Kingsbury added 11.

Crofton moves on to face No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46: The No. 8 seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball team pulled off a stunning upset in the first round of the Class D-1 NSAA state tournament, as the Trojans toppled No. 1 seeded Elmwood-Murdock, 47-46.

The Trojans rallied from 12 points down against the Knights to pull off the win, and will No. 4 seeded Shelton in the state semifinals on Thursday, at 9 a.m.

Makenna Noecker was held to just four first-half points, then she scored 19 second-half points to lead a 47-46 comeback victory for No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic against No. 2 Elmwood-Murdock on Tuesday at the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.

The Trojans (14-15) hit back-to-back three-pointers from Noecker and Kathyne Jones with just under 30 seconds left in the third quarter to help erase a 10-point deficit.

“(Noecker) is the type of player that can hit shots and points and buckets in droves,” Hartington CC coach Craig Wortman said. “It comes in waves for her. You just have to keep her positive.”

Boys

Osceola 52, Wynot 48: Osceola pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a first round win over Wynot at the boys state basketball tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Kale Gustafson paced the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Isaiah Zelasney added 13. Zack Foxhoven led the Blue Devils with 11.

Osceola moves on to face O’Neill St. Mary’s in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Late Monday

Lincoln Lutheran 33, BRLD girls 32: Lincoln Lutheran scored 17 points in the fourth quarter — one more than it had during the first three quarters — to escape with a 33-32 first-round state tournament victory over Class C-1 No. 7 BRLD on Monday at the Devaney Center.

BRLD had a chance to tie or take the lead on the next possession but missed the front end of a one-and-one before a shot from the left side at the buzzer fell short.

“That’s not an eight seed, they’re a really tough, physical team that plays a hard schedule," Coulter said. "I’m very proud of our kids. They could have folded, they could have rolled over with all the pressure of being the one-seed, all the expectations from last year. We just kept playing and found a way.”

Norfolk Catholic boys 54, HCC 41: With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Ben Hammond and Brennen Kelley each nailed a three for the Knights. Carter Arens answered with a three-point play to bring it within three.

The teams each hit two free throws and had some trouble with turnovers in the final minutes and the Knights went into halftime up 22-20.

The Knights opened up the second half with layups from Preston Burbach and Kelley. Threes by Mason Timmerman, and Kelley helped make it a 15-point game heading into the fourth.

Cedar Catholic made it a seven-point game in the fourth thanks to a layup and a three from Grant Arens off a turnover. Burbach answered with a two and the Knights were able to ice it from there with defense and free throws.

The teams faced twice in the regular season prior to Monday’s meeting. Norfolk Catholic won the Mid-State semis 56-45 while Cedar Catholic won 48-44 on Feb. 18.

FCSH 46, Wynot girls 29: The quarterfinal was a rematch of last season's semifinal where Falls City prevailed 41-27. This was the eighth time in the last nine years the two teams have faced each other in the state tournament.

While the loss ends a 12-game winning streak in first round games for the Blue Devils (15-11), Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) moves on to face either Anselmo-Merna or Sterling in the Wednesday's semifinals at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

